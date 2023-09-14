Tim McGraw Calls Wife Faith Hill His Rock: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Alive…’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Tim McGraw spoke to “Extra’s” Alecia Davis as he received the Icon Award at the 16th Annual ACM Honors, which he attended with wife Faith Hill and two of their daughters, Audrey and Maggie.

He opened up about being inspired by his family and gushed over Faith.

“They’ve been such an inspiration to me throughout my life and career,” he said. “They’ve given me all the fuel that I’ve needed to endure what I’ve endured and to do what I’ve done. The times I’ve fallen flat on my face they’ve lifted me up. It’s been crazy.”

Tim added of Faith, “She is my rock. I will lean on her in everything that I do. I wouldn’t be alive, much less be standing here accepting awards like this, but I wouldn’t be alive.”

McGraw recently attended Taylor Swift’s Eras tour with his girls, telling Alecia it was “incredible.”

He also reflected on the tour where she opened up for him!

“We knew early on when she was opening for us — it was just her and a guitar — on the Soul2Soul tour, we knew that there was nothing that was going to stop her.”

Alecia asked about Taylor’s 2006 song “Tim McGraw,” which includes the line, “But when you think Tim McGraw I hope you think my favorite song.”

He shared, “At first, I thought, “Have I gotten so old they are starting to write songs with my name in it?’ but then someone said, ‘Well, she was 15 in math class when she wrote the song.’ That made me feel a little better.”

Praising Swift, he said, “She deserves everything she’s gotten.”