Salma Hayek Set to Be Honored with Giving Tree Award at Baby2Baby Gala 2023

Getty Images

In November, Salma Hayek Pinault will be honored with the Giving Tree Award at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala!

The award recognizes a public figure who has extremely committed to improving the lives of children in need around the world.

In a statement, Salma said, “I am so honored to be receiving the Giving Tree Award from Baby2Baby. My 39 years of involvement in supporting the wellbeing of women and children give me a deep appreciation and admiration for their heartfelt commitment and efficiency to get the job done. I am very proud to share their mission and am eager to keep learning from these remarkable women.”

Baby2Baby Co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof added, “It’s our honor to pay tribute to Salma Hayek Pinault with this year’s Giving Tree Award for her extensive work on behalf of vulnerable children and families. From her commitment to combating social injustices and disaster relief efforts to her work supporting refugee children, Salma exemplifies everything that this award represents. We applaud how she has used her platform to increase resources and opportunities for women and girls, and we are thrilled to highlight her extraordinary commitment to these causes.”

Some big names who have received the award include Amy Adams, Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Vanessa Bryant, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Chrissy Teigen and Kerry Washington.