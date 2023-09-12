‘Extra’ Launches Entertainment News Podcast Covering the Biggest Headlines and Celeb Interviews

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, and Audacy today announced “Extra: The Podcast,” a weekly podcast from the Emmy Award-winning TV show “Extra” as it enters its milestone 30th season.

Every day, “Extra” talks to the biggest celebrities and newsmakers for breaking entertainment news, pop culture headlines, and behind-the-scenes information from Hollywood’s biggest TV series and movies, but the daily show is only 30 minutes. That’s where “Extra: The Podcast” comes in. “Extra: The Podcast” will cover the week’s major headlines as well as extended versions of “Extra’s” biggest interviews with no time limit, allowing listeners to hear the raw conversations that go even more in-depth and feature moments that didn't make the show.

“Extra’s” executive producers Jeremy Spiegel and Theresa Coffino said, “We could not be more thrilled to partner with Audacy for ‘Extra: The Podcast’ as part of our milestone 30th season. Our team of Hollywood insiders are making headlines daily and getting the biggest celebrities. The podcast will allow us to feature extended interviews not seen in the show and exclusive content not heard anywhere else.”

Hosted by “Extra” senior correspondent and weekend co-host Melvin Robert, “Extra: The Podcast” will launch on September 13, 2023, on the Audacy app and everywhere podcasts are available. New episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

In addition to “Extra: The Podcast,” Warner Bros. Unscripted TV in Association with Telepictures’ popular weekly true crime series “True Crime Daily: The Podcast,” hosted by Ana Garcia, is now also part of the Audacy portfolio. “True Crime Daily” goes in-depth on some of the week’s biggest true crime stories, as well as the ones that listeners might have missed, drawing the largest and most active true crime digital community in the world. New episodes of “True Crime Daily” are released on Tuesdays and Fridays.