Getty Images

It looks like famed DJ Calvin Harris is officially off the market!

Harris, 39, tied the knot with Radio 1 host Vick Hope, 33, People magazine confirms.

Harris and Hope exchanged vows at Hulne Priory in Northumberland, England.

According to The Sun U.K., Nile Rodgers and his band Chic were on hand as performers. The band performed hits by David Bowie, Madonna and Beyoncé.

A source told the outlet, “Calvin and Vick’s wedding was a day none of their guests will ever forget.”

“Their vows were really emotional and the marriage ceremony included poems like Ernest Hemmingway’s If There’s Empty Spaces In Your Heart and Lori Eberhai’s Devoted,” the insider added. “They didn’t stop smiling all day. Calvin and Vick are so clearly madly in love, it was a truly beautiful day.”

During the nuptials, Calvin reportedly told Vick, “I promise to be your teammate, best friend, and companion for life.”

A year ago, the DailyMail.com reported that Harris popped the question to the former “Strictly Come Dancing” star at his farm in Ibiza after five months of dating.

The proposal reportedly went down under his favorite tree on his farm Terra Masia.

A source told the outlet, “Calvin and Vick's relationship has moved quickly,” noting, “They're smitten with each other.”

“They could not be happier and are already planning their wedding, which is set to take place in Ibiza, where they grew close during Vick's secret visits to the White Isle,” the insider added. “After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go public at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, they want everyone to now know their happy news.”

A few years ago, Hope revealed that Harris asked her on a date when she was 19, but she declined and then later regretted it.