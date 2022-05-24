Getty Images

Famed DJ Calvin Harris is reportedly engaged!

DailyMail.com reports Harris, 38, popped the question to former “Strictly Come Dancing” star Vick Hope, 32, at his farm in Ibiza.

The proposal reportedly went down under his favorite tree on his farm Terra Masia.

On Monday, the pair were spotted for the first time at the Chelsea Flower Show in London, where she was seen wearing a huge sparkler.

They have reportedly been dating for five months.

A source told the outlet, “Calvin and Vick's relationship has moved quickly,” noting, “They're smitten with each other.”

“They could not be happier and are already planning their wedding, which is set to take place in Ibiza, where they grew close during Vick's secret visits to the White Isle,” the insider added. “After keeping their relationship private, they decided to go public at the Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, they want everyone to now know their happy news.”

Another source claimed that they were getting “married in Ibiza.” They told The Sun U.K., “It's a really special place for them both now, and where they want to spend their lives together.”

Along with claiming that Vick is working with her mom on wedding plans, they noted, “It was a shock for some people because it happened so quickly, but it is obvious how happy they make each other.”

A few years ago, Hope revealed that Harris asked her on a date when she was 19, but she declined and then later regretted it.

On “Capital Breakfast,” she said, “He looked how he used to look. I was shallow, I was 19, and I said no, and I went off with either Scouting for Girls or the Wombats,” referencing rock bands. “I thought they were going to be bigger, but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis.”