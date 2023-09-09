Paul Reubens aka Pee-wee Herman's Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Paul Reubens, the comic actor beloved for his portrayal of Pee-wee Herman for decades, died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center July 30 at 70. His passing was a big shock to fans, as Herman had reportedly been battling cancer for some time, but had decided to keep his health status private.

Now, The Blast has confirmed that Herman's immediate cause of death was acute hypoxic respiratory failure, citing his death certificate.

In layman's terms, his lungs failed.

Helping to explain why he died this way, the document lists not one but two types of cancer that Reubens was fighting — acute myelogenous leukemia, a blood-and-bone marrow cancer, as well as metastatic lung cancer.

His death was reported to authorities by Allison Berry, his assistant and a person instrumental in his final care.

Herman was cremated, and his remains are kept at the famous Hollywood Forever Cemetery, where an incredible array of famous folks have been laid to rest over the years, including Rudolph Valentino, "Gone with the Wind's" Hattie McDaniel, Mickey Rooney, two of the Ramones Anton Yelchin, "Golden Girl" star Estelle Getty and Chris Cornell.

Pee-wee's seemingly out-of-nowhere death was announced on his official Facebook page: "...[W]e said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness. Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."