Bob Barker’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty

A little over a week after his passing, new details have been released about “The Price is Right” host Bob Barker’s death.

Barker died of Alzheimer’s disease, a diagnosis that he had kept private.

According to his death certificate obtained by TMZ, he battled the disease for “years.”

In late August, Barker's rep Roger Neal confirmed to "Extra" that he had died, less than four months shy of his 100th.

Barker endured various health struggles in the past several years, including a stroke, skin cancer, back pain, and a fall.

Barker's longtime friend and caretaker Nancy Burnet said in a statement, “I am so proud of the trailblazing work Barker and I did together to expose the cruelty to animals in the entertainment industry... including working to improve the plight of abused and exploited animals in the United States and internationally. We were great friends over these 40 yrs. he will be missed.”