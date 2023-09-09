Instagram

One day after The Underground Bunker's release of character statements they wrote on behalf of their friend Danny Masterson to the judge in his rape case, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are speaking out.

The couple's "That '70s Show" co-star, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison on September 7, received support in the form of letters from many family members (wife Bijou Phillips, brother-in-law Billy Baldwin) and friends (Kutcher, Kunis, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith), who provided statements attesting to his character to the court.

Letters like these are common in court cases, and are intended to provide a sentencing judge a fuller picture of the convicted criminal, ultimately resulting in a more lenient sentence. As The Underground Bunker's Tony Ortega points out, "It’s perhaps important to keep in mind, these letter writers were probably aware that Judge [Charlaine] Olmedo could really only choose between 15 to life and 30 to life. They knew they were not trying to convince her to let Danny walk out of prison."

Fans were shocked that Kutcher and Kunis had provided such letters, pointing out their longtime work against child sex trafficking and with sexual assault victims.

In a video released Saturday, the couple sounded contrite about the situation, clearly torn between loyalty to their friend and a desire to recast themselves as victims' advocates.

"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher says.

"We support victims," Kunis says emphatically. "We have done with through our work historically and will continue to do so in the future."

Kutcher explains, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system, or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis goes on.

"They were intended for the judge to read, and not to undermine the testimony of the victims, or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never wanna do that," Kutcher says. "And we're sorry if that has been the case."

"Our heart goes out to every single person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape," Kunis says in conclusion, leaning forward to turn off the recording.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to Variety, more than 50 people wrote character statements on Masterson's behalf. The letters were deeply personal, with Kutcher saying Masterson had been a "role model" who had never lied to him, while Kunis called him an "outstanding older brother figure."

She also wrote in her letter, “I wholeheartedly vouch for Danny Masterson’s exceptional character and the tremendous positive influence he has had on me and the people around him. His dedication to leading a drug-free life and the genuine care he extends to others make him an outstanding role model and friend.”

Kutcher went on to express, "While I’m aware that the judgement has been cast as guilty on two counts of rape by force and the victims have a great desire for justice, I hope that my testament to his character is taken into consideration in sentencing. I do not believe he is an ongoing harm to society and having his daughter raised without a present father would [be] a tertiary injustice in and of itself. Thank you for taking the time to read this.”

Rupp wrote, "I have known Danny and his family since 1998 when I began working with him on 'That 70's Show'. I am aware that Danny is convicted of 2 counts of forceable rape and, though it is so hard for me to wrap my head around this, I respect the law and the court. I always have." After singing his praises as a friend and co-worker, Rupp concludes, "So thank you for allowing me to-tell you about the Danny Masterson that I love. I just read this letter back. It's so hard for me to express on paper but I understand that he is facing a lengthy sentence and I really wanted to tell you about these moments. He would take the time to do it for me."

Smith asserts he is aware of Masterson's conviction before arguing that he had always known Masterson to be respectful of women. "I found that Danny treated all women on the show with respect, not only the women in the cast, but women on the crew as well. It was my observation that he treated the woman he married in a respectful and loving way. Later, when we were working on The Ranch. I was aware that, not only were they a happy couple, but he was a wonderful father to his daughter."

Masterson's siblings also spoke up for him, as did actor Giovanni Ribisi.

Masterson, 47, would be eligible for parole at age 77. He is most famous for a 200-episode stint on "That '70s Show" (1998-2006), on which he played Steven Hyde. He was a regular on "The Ranch" for 50 episodes beginning in 2016, but was cut from the show in 2017 over the allegations of sexual abuse that led to his trial.

During his trial, Masterson was accused of raping three women at his home in the Hollywood Hills from 2001-2003. The jury found him guilty of raping two women in 2003. They could not reach a unanimous verdict for the third count, in which he was accused of raping an ex-girlfriend.

While Masterson didn’t speak at the sentencing, the women at the center of the case asked for the judge to keep him behind bars for life. One of the women said, “I still have to contend with what you did to me that night… That takes a life’s worth of therapy to repair. Every time I think I’m okay, that rape comes back to me.”

Another woman described Masterson as “a true coward and heartless monster.”

The third woman revealed that she has been diagnosed with PTSD.

After his sentence was handed out, Judge Charlaine Olmedo said, “Mr. Masterson, you are not the victim here. Your actions 20 years ago took away another person’s voice and choice. Your actions 20 years ago were criminal, and that is why you are here.”