Kevin Bacon Launches New ‘Six Degrees’ Podcast

“Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” is now a podcast.

You’ve probably played Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon, the game where you connect him to another celebrity in six connections or less.

Now, to celebrate the International Day of Charity, Kevin is kicking off his new podcast, on which he talks with guests like Mark Ruffalo, Matthew McConaughey and Alyssa Milano about giving back and making a difference.

Kevin posted a video on Twitter showing himself sitting alongside some goats and horses, explaining, “I’m gonna talk to some pretty cool folks. We have some real chats about all sorts of things, but the best part is that we invite people who are working at great non-profits around the world to join us. And hopefully making us all feel a little bit more connected.”

“Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with Telepictures, and in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and SixDegrees.Org.