Getty Images

The Portokalos family is returning to the big screen next week!

Nia Vardalos, John Corbett, and Andrea Martin recently dished on the highly anticipated film “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,” which has the Portokalos family back in Greece for a family reunion.

John shared, “Toula and Ian are just about where you think they would be in their life… They’re still in love.”

The film is dedicated to Michael Constantine, who played Gus in the first two films.

Nia said, “We, of course lost Michael Constantine in the same year that I lost my dad… I decided to just channel grief through my fingertips.”