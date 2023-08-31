Ricki Lake on Struggle with Hair Loss and How She Got It Back (Exclusive)

Instagram

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Ricki Lake, who is living her best life at 54!

Lake shared, “For anybody who thinks that like it’s over after 50, they are so wrong because I think it’s only just beginning.”

Ricki’s life journey has been a wild one. She made history as the youngest host of a syndicated talk show 30 years ago.

She commented, “I started when I was 24 years old… I did it from 24 to 35. Found love, got married, had two kids.”

Lake also struggled through some tough times, like losing her husband and finding her confidence again after public battles with weight and hair loss.

Ricki was battling hair loss “in secret” for decades, but she’s finally found something that has worked for her!