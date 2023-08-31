John Mellencamp Reveals He’s Dating a ‘Beautiful 57-Year-Old Woman’

Getty

John Mellencamp is off the market!

The singer dished on his dating life during a recent appearance on “Club Random with Bill Maher,” revealing he met his girlfriend seven months ago.

After John mentioned her in passing, Bill asked, “Who’s your girlfriend?”

Mellencamp quipped, “You don’t know her.”

Bill pressed for more details, and John shared, "She's a beautiful 57-year-old woman who just walked into my apartment in New York unexpectedly. She was with a couple of friends. She walked in. She didn't know I was going to be there. I didn't know she was there. We met each other."

He joked, "It's so hard to believe. I know. She has a really high threshold for tolerance… She has not left my side in seven months."

Maher called it the “golden period,” and John told him his girlfriend has “never even got angry” with him.

John has previously been married three times and famously dated Meg Ryan off and on until 2019.

In 2021, his daughter Teddi Mellencamp interviewed John for “Extra” and asked what he looks for in a woman.