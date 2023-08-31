Celebrities Are Raising Awareness on Menopause

Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Drew Barrymore, and Naomi Watts are some of the big names bringing awareness to menopause!

They are helping to destigmatize menopause, a once taboo topic, something that more than a million women begin dealing with every year in the United States.

“Extra” recently spoke with Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs, who founded the menopause product line Womaness to help women feel better and ease the associated symptoms.

Michelle said, “What starts to happen after your fertility years leading up to menopause is you will get irregular periods… Things like fibroids can start to develop, ovarian cysts can start to develop, hair can start to change.”