‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Josh Seiter Dead at 36

“The Bachelorette” alum Josh Seiter has died at the age of 36.

In a statement posted on his Instagram, his family wrote, “It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing. As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.

“His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone. Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains us beyond measure, we find comfort knowing that he is finally at peace,” they continued.

“We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter’s family did not reveal his cause of death but ended their statement by bringing attention to the 988 SMS Lifeline “for anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help.”

Just days before, Josh had posted a smiling pic of himself, writing, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Two years ago, Josh called himself a “suicide attempt survivor,” who battled “OCD, Bipolar Depression, and GAD,” but refused to “give up.”

In 2015, Seiter appeared on “The Bachelorette,” starring Kaitlyn Bristowe. He was sent home on the first week of the show.