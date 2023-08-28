Florence Welch Reveals She Just Had Lifesaving Surgery

Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine is recovering from a lifesaving surgery.

The singer shared the news with fans on Instagram, explaining why she recently had to cancel some tour dates in Europe.

“I’m so sorry that I had to cancel the last couple of shows,” the 36-year-old wrote.

The star, who broke her foot last year, continued, “My feet are fine. I had to have emergency surgery for reasons I don’t really feel strong enough to go into yet, but it saved my life.”

Florence promised to return for her Lisbon, Portugal and Mijas, Spain shows later this week.

She told followers, “Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me.”

Drawing parallels between her “Dance Fever” album and recent events, she added, “Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is [a] way of making sense. And the dark fairytale of ‘Dance Fever,’ with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now.”

Back in November 2022, Welch was forced to postpone her tour due to her broken foot.