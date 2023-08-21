Kristin Chenoweth Mourns the Death of Biological Mother Lynn

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Actress Kristin Chenoweth is paying tribute to her biological mother Lynn, who died unexpectedly.

She wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos, “The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn. The ten plus years I knew her were magic. So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!”

Kristin went on, “The mother of beautiful Jennifer and darling Chris. Man she loved her kids!”

Crediting Lynn for influencing her love of music, she continued, “In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today.”

She said, “Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was. I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her ‘thank you.’ Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day!”

Chenoweth shared, “We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end. I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, ‘start singing Babygirl!’ And I will. RIP Mamalynn ❤️.”

Famous friends showed support in the comments, with Reese Witherspoon writing, “What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song , babygirl 💗.”

Katie Couric wrote, “This is the sweetest, most beautiful thing. ❤️”

Rosie O’Donnell shared, “Beautiful kc - so glad u got to know n love her - ❤️❤️❤️”

Rita Wilson posted, “Kristin, I’m so sorry for your loss. What a blessing you got to know each other over these past years. And that she got to know you. Your gratitude in this tribute is so bright and clear. Love you. May her memory be eternal.”

Earlier this year, Kristin opened up on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” about the moment she met Lynn.

She shared, "I met her, and I walked in the room, and she went, 'It's you?' And I said, 'Hi.' And just like looking in a mirror. And also she said, 'I hope you can forgive me.' And I said, 'You gave me life. You gave me life, and Junie Chenoweth, my mom, gave me a life. I have nothing but gratitude and love to you.'"