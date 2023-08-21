Celebrity News August 21, 2023
Jack Antonoff & Margaret Qualley Are Married!
Jack Antonoff, 39, and Margaret Qualley, 28, said “I do” over the weekend!
Vanity Fair reports the stars got married on Saturday in an intimate wedding ceremony at the nautical restaurant Parker's Garage & Oyster Saloon on Long Beach Island along the Jersey Shore.
The music producer and actress’ guest list was star-studded.
People reports Jack’s frequent collaborator Taylor Swift was in attendance, and wore a pastel blue midi dress.
Other famous faces included Lana Del Rey, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Cara Delevingne.
As for family, Margaret’s famous mom and “Maid” co-star Andie MacDowell; her dad, former model and musician Paul Qualley; as well as Margaret’s siblings Paul, Justin and Rainey Qualley were all there.
Jack’s father Rick and sister Rachel Antonoff were also in attendance.
After the wedding, the bride, groom and their guests — including Taylor and Cara — were spotted heading to a nearby after-party. Qualley wore a white dress and her hair in a chic bob, while Antonoff sported a black suit.
Many of those same famous guests attended the couple’s rehearsal dinner on Friday night at Beach Haven, New Jersey’s Black Whale Bar & Fish that was besieged by onlookers.