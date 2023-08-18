How to Watch ‘Stand Up to Cancer’ Special

This Sunday, Stand Up to Cancer is returning for its eighth televised fundraising special!

The one-hour telecast will highlight Stand Up to Cancer’s 15 years of impact with lifesaving cancer research.

Some of the big names who will be part of the special include President Joe Biden, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Biel, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Danai Gurira, Tony Hale, Ken Jeong, Queen Latifah, Julianne Moore, Tig Notaro, Jimmy Smits, Eric Stonestreet, and Justin Timberlake.

Jack Black, Ben Falcone, Zach Galifianakis, Brad Garrett, Bill Hader, Jon Hamm, Kevin Hart, Ed Helms, Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, and Matthew McConaughey will also be featured in a montage of comedic skits from past shows.

The special will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, American Heroes Channel, AMC+, Aspire TV, AXS, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, ESPN News, Estrella TV, Fight Network, FS2, Galavisión, Game+, HBO, HBO Latino, HD Net, IFC, Jewish Life Television, LATV, MGM+, Ovation, Pluto TV, Scripps News, Spectrum News, Starz, Tubi, and UP TV.

Viewers can also stream it on Disney+, Hulu, Max, Peacock, Showtime, and YouTube.