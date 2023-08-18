DJ Khaled & Wife Are Trying for a Daughter: ‘We Ready for It!’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Hitmaker DJ Khaled is turning a childhood dream into a reality, partnering with Snipes to open a shoe store in Miami.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Khaled about the full-circle moment and his desire to expand his family again with a daughter!

Khaled has been “praying” for a baby girl. He said, “You know, we’ve been praying God’s blessings and we’ve been talking into existence. Hopefully, God willing, we can have a queen besides my queen, and the mother of my two beautiful boys, and for them to have a sister, God willing! Yes, we’ve wanted it and in so many words, we’re ready for it!”

As for his kids possibly following his famous footsteps in the future, Khaled commented, “Whatever my kids want to do... me and their mom want to support whatever they want to do. We're not gonna force nothing on them. But what I love about my two beautiful boys… they're doing so good in school. It's been a true blessing, man. I always put the message out there that family time is all the time. So when we travel, they travel. When it's time for all their activities, either mom is with them or I'm with them, or we're both with them.”

Khaled noted that his sons are just like him — they love sneakers!

He said, “My son Asahd is 6 years old and Aalam is 3 years old. When I tell you — you think I love sneakers? — those two boys, they love sneakers so much. It's like father, like son.”

When asked how many sneakers he now owns, Khaled answered, “My house I live in now has one, two, three, four rooms of sneakers. Then I have two other houses that have sneakers all over the place. And then I have a huge warehouse that has nothing but sneakers in there, too. My wife Nicole got the warehouse and put most of them in the warehouse without me knowing because she couldn't take it.”

He pointed out, “I used to work at a store selling sneakers, T-shirts, and streetwear.”