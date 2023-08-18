‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates Expecting Baby #3

“Bringing Up Bates” star Josie Bates, 24, is pregnant again!

Bates and husband Kelton Balka are expecting their third child.

On Tuesday, she announced the happy news, writing on Instagram, “Balka, Party of Five!! 🫶”

Josie included a montage featuring Kelton and their daughters Willow, 4, and Hazel, 2.

In another post, Josie revealed that their baby is due in March.

Back in 2021, Josie celebrated the birth of Hazel. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel's arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!"

She added, “The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson's incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms.”

Calling it an “emotional experience” to get to hold Hazel, Josie went on, “We are enjoying every second of cuddling and bonding with her, but we also cannot wait to introduce Hazel to her big sister Willow!"

Josie and Kelton tied the knot in the fall of 2018. Just four months after their wedding, they announced that they were expecting their first child.

In July of 2019, the pair announced that their firstborn had arrived!