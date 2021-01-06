‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates Expecting Baby #2

Instagram

The “Bringing Up Bates” brood is getting bigger!

Josie Bates and husband Kelton Balka are expecting their second child after suffering a miscarriage in August.

The couple announced the news with sweet confetti-filled photos. In one, they shared a kiss as they held up their ultrasound pics; in another, they posed with their daughter Willow, 17 months. See the pics here!

They wrote in the caption, “OH BABY… We are SOO excited to become a family of four June 2021!!! Our hearts are filled with gratitude, and we couldn’t feel more blessed and more in love with the thought of being parents again!”

The couple continued, “2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August. It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn’t be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June! Though there are still fears, concerns, and uncertainties, we are taking extra precautions and praying diligently for the safety of our new little one.”

The pregnancy is going well, they said, writing, “So far, we are all healthy and Baby is developing perfectly. We are overjoyed to end 2020 with such happy news and are beyond thrilled to become a family of four early summer!”