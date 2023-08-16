Getty/Backgrid

Christopher Schwarzenegger has slimmed down over the years, and he’s clearly keeping up with this health regimen.

The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver was looking lean in L.A. as he was spotted arriving to the gym.

It was a rare sighting of Christopher, who was rocking a mullet, and wearing a white T-shirt, sweats, and New Balance sneakers.

Hollywood Life reports that Christopher started his weight-loss journey ahead of his graduation from the University of Michigan in 2020.

Getty Images

Sources told the site, “He started working out and making better food choices. He was away at school living like a typical college kid for a few years, but he’s growing up now and ready to take better care of himself.”

While Christopher is rarely seen in public, his weight loss was apparent when he stepped out in Munich, Germany, in 2022 to celebrate Oktoberfest with his father Arnold and brother Patrick.

