Getty Images

Yadira Calito, a nanny working for Katharine McPhee and David Foster, died in a terrible car accident at a dealership.

TMZ reports Calito was in the customer reception area of Hamer Toyota in the San Fernando Valley when an 84-year-old woman driving a Toyota RAV4 accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes and crashed into the building.

The site says the nanny was “pinned under the SUV and dragged for about 20 feet.” Once she was freed, Calito was rushed to a hospital, but later pronounced dead.

Two workers were also injured, but expected to recover.

The news comes after McPhee dropped out of two of Foster’s shows in Jakarta, Indonesia, due to a “horrible tragedy.”

She wrote at the time, “It’s with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asian run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family.”

“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all. Love Katharine.”