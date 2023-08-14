‘The Ultimatum’s’ April Marie Melohn Welcomes Baby Girl

Instagram

April Marie Melohn, 26, and her boyfriend Cody Cooper are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The star of “The Ultimatum” announced the news on Instagram over the weekend.

In one post, she shared, “Everyone meet our beautiful baby girl! 😍💕 MILA AVEN COOPER 👑.”

The little one was born August 9, 2023, at 3:43 a.m. weighing 6 lbs., 3.2 oz. and measuring 19.25 inches.

April gushed, “These past few days have been pure bliss… Happy tears & nonstop staring at this sweet face. 🥹 Mommy & Daddy are obsessed with you! 🥰”

In another message, Melohn wrote, “Baby Girl IS HERE! 🎀🎉😍💗👑” adding, her daughter is “healthy & so perfect.”

Opening up about the delivery, Melohn shared, “The MOST painful 24+ hours of my life, yet the most beautiful experience EVER. I’ll never forget. ☁️💗✨”

After thanking their birth team, she wrote to Cody, “Thank you for being such an amazing partner & always being by my side. I am so excited to transition into parenthood with you & I can’t tell you how proud I am or how much more in love I am with you & all of the emotions I am feeling for our little family. 🥹❤️ I already know you’re going to be such an awesome daddy. 😘💗”

The reality star also shared her labor and delivery journey in a video, writing in the caption, “A day I’ll never forget. 💭✨ 27 painful hrs of labor, but the most beautiful & fastest 8 minutes of my life pushing… and I now have my little best friend forever. 💕”

The emotional new mom added, “I’ve been crying and watching this video on repeat since coming home. 😭 I feel so blessed to know that I’m doing life with someone so perfect for not only me, but someone I know baby Mila is BEYOND lucky to call her daddy. 🙏🏼👶🏼🥹 We did it. I love the both of you forever! ❤️”

She pointed fans to YouTube to watch the full video. Check it out here!

The couple announced they were expecting with an Instagram post back in February. April wrote in the caption, “The hardest secret we’ve ever had to keep! Coming Soon… 2023. 🥹🤍”