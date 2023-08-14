‘Cake Boss’ Buddy Valastro Gives Update on His Impaled Hand (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Buddy Valastro is back with “Extra”!

The “Cake Boss” star opened up to Melvin Robert about his new show “BuddyValastro’s Cake Dynasty” and gave an exclusive update on his hand after it was impaled in a freak bowling accident two years ago.

Buddy told Melvin, “I’m worried about everyone else seeing it. It was pretty gruesome.”

He continued, “Thank God, I don't think I'm going to be a hand model, but I have a lot of mobility and strength. I've got one more surgery I gotta get and get a finger straightened out. But considering... 95%. My hands are everything to me. Without my hands in the decorating world, I'm nothing.”

Melvin and Buddy talk more about how his hands are an important commodity to him and how they create magnificence in the kitchen.

“Listen, I have such an appreciation for that now,” said Valastro. “You don't really realize until something is jeopardized... I was really immobile for about six months where I couldn't even use my hand. I had five surgeries on it. I remember the last surgery I was scared because I couldn't bend my hand and the doctor was like… ‘Don't worry, this last surgery I'm going to release the tendons and you're going to be good to go.’”

He also shared that his new show “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty,” premiering on TLC in November, is a true family affair.