Bachelorette Charity Lawson Says She’s Very Happy: ‘It's Off the Scales’ (Exclusive)

On “The Bachelorette” this week, Charity Lawson flew to Fiji with her three final men to get to know them even more during the overnight dates step of the journey.

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Charity following the “Men Tell All” taping, where she reflected on seeing all her exes again for the first time in months.

She also revealed that she’s “very happy,” though she played coy about whether she’s engaged!

“Honestly, I came into this, I was not nervous. Maybe the stronger connections, obviously like Xavier, Braden, those are probably a little bit more difficult to confront. Xavier, that was just a very intense conversation. But everyone else, I felt like I did what I could do best in that moment. So, I felt like we left off on a good note.”

This, after what Charity describes as a “difficult” cutting-down process.

“It just gets worse and worse and worse. More difficult because those connections are deeper and you're spending a lot more time. It's less guys that you're managing, so those relationships just continue to grow deeper, so it's hard. They never get easy. There's no right way to do it. You just got to do what's best.”

After doing what’s best for her, Charity is now looking forward to what’s next.

“Just getting prepared for what the next chapter of my life looks like. I'm just really excited to move on to the next thing,” she told “Extra.” “

“I don't know exactly what that looks like, but it won't be the last that you'll see of Charity Lawson!”

The 27-year-old added that she is currently “very happy.” On a scale of 1-10, her happiness is “off the scales.”

As for if that means she’s engaged, Charity played coy.