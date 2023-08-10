‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Engaged

Getty Images

Prepare to ring those wedding bells “Bachelor” fans, because a brand-new couple has just gotten engaged!

Abigail Heringer, 28, and Noah Erb, 28, of “Bachelor in Paradise” fame announced their engagement on Instagram Aug. 9.

The post included a gorgeous photograph collection of their beachside vacation engagement in San Diego. Heringer captioned the post with lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song, “Lover,” saying, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, and I want ‘em all.”

According to People magazine, Erb popped the question to Heringer with a 4-carat oval-shaped ring at a home in La Jolla. He told People, “It was stunning and exactly what she was hoping for!”

Erb’s surprise engagement was photographed and planned with the help of their friends and fellow “Bachelor” alum Becca Kufrin and her fiancé, Thomas Jacobs. Despite the moving up of the planned proposal by a month, Erb told People that their friends were very helpful in the process, and it ended up being “exactly what she hoped for!”

Heringer was first seen on the 25th season of “The Bachelor,” when she became the first deaf “Bachelor” contestant. She competed with 36 other contestants and was eliminated in week seven. Erb was first seen on the 16th season of “The Bachelorette,” where he entered in week three and was also eliminated in week seven.

The couple officially met in the summer of 2021 during the seventh season of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Heringer and Erb sparked a romantic connection until they broke up and departed the show in week six. Later that year, the two rekindled their relationship and have been inseparable ever since.

The couple’s celebratory post was congratulated in the comments by fellow “Bachelor,” “Bachelorette,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum — including Rachel Recchia from Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” and current Bachelorette Charity Lawson.