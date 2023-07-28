"The Bachelorette's" JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers – who recently celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary – are now saying their "I do's" to hosting "The Big D.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with the couple who talked about their marriage, helping out Charity Lawson on “The Bachelorette,” and what’s in store for the divorcees on “The Big D.”

Jordan said of married life, “We had a crazy first year, we were renovating a home, we were traveling a bunch… It was a nice little getaway for us to take a few days and go wow this is crazy we are a year married. We met on a reality tv show.”

JoJo added, “We have been together seven years now… It’s crazy.”

The couple, who found love on reality TV, shared what makes their relationship work.

Jordan said, “It's work. I know it's the most cliche thing you can say. But the first year of our relationship was very difficult because we were balancing this expectation that everyone loved us and wanted us to be happy… and realizing we still don't know each other that well. We're still learning how to work as a relationship behind closed doors. We had to realize we needed to work because we wanted it. About a year in our relationship we sat down and said it doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks.”

JoJo reflected, “We took a lot of time. Time was our friend. We celebrated our sixth year of being together anniversary the Thursday before our actual wedding day. So we leaned into spending more time together and really developing that relationship and that bond… We are happy with how it all turned out.”

She said they are also invested in this season of “The Bachelorette,” dishing, “We hosted a date with Charity… we love Charity… so I have been catching up on her season… I’m a little invested, I know these guys, I met these guys.”

On “The Big D,” they bring together six recently divorced couples who are on the search for love again, but they'll have to do it while living with their ex.

Jordan explained, “Your mind just goes in a million different ways when you hear the title at first, right? It's catchy for a lot of different reasons.”

Melvin asked, “How would you all describe ‘The Big D’?”

Rodgers said, “We wanted to shine light on the fact that there is love, there is growth, there is healing after divorce.”

Jordan also confessed, “We're also reality TV junkies. We love the drama that comes with that.”

JoJo went on, “There is a lot of crazy stuff that happens. We bring singles into the villa one by one and you're just forced to date among your ex.”