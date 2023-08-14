Skip to Main Content
August 14, 2023

Ashley Olsen Welcomed First Child Months Ago (Report)

Ashley Olsen is reportedly a mom!

Sources tell TMZ the Olsen twin and her husband Louis Eisner welcomed their first child together months ago in NYC.

Insiders revealed they had a baby boy, and named him Otto.

Otto will have more than one famous aunt to dote on him, including Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen and their younger sister, actress Elizabeth Olsen.

As for Ashley and Louis, they have been romantically linked since 2017, and tied the knot December 28, 2022.

