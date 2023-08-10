Taylor Swift Announces ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ with 5 Tracks from the Vault

Getty Images

Taylor Swift just dropped some big news at her last Eras tour show in L.A.

The singer’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is on the way!

Us Weekly reports she told the crowd, “I figured that [this tour] would be fun, but I did not know it would be like this. The last time I was pleasantly surprised by something you guys did was when I announced that I was going to be rerecording my first six albums… The way you have embraced and celebrated that you’ve really decided it was your fight, too, and you were 100% behind me and if I care about it you care about it.”

She continued, “And so now here we are, the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras tour in the eighth month of the year on the ninth day. You might have noticed there are different outfits in the show. There’s something I’ve been planning for a really, really long time and I think instead of just telling you about it I’ll just show you.”

Swift then unveiled the album cover and began singing an acoustic rendition of “New Romantics” from the beloved record.

Afterward, she took to social media to announce the news and revealed the album will include five never-before-heard songs from the vault!

She wrote, “Surprise!! ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ is on its way to you 🔜! The ‘1989’ album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ on my site 😎.”

The show marked the final concert on this leg of Taylor's tour, and she had a lot of emotions. People magazine reports she told the crowd, "So here's why: this has been the most extraordinary, fun, wonderful, magical experience of my entire life being on this tour with these people on this stage."

Later, the fans went on to show her some love in a big way after her performance of "Champagne Problems"... giving her an 8-minute standing ovation!