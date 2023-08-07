Getty Images

Beyoncé to the rescue!

The singer reportedly forked over $100,000 to make sure her fans had a ride home from her Washington, D.C., show on Sunday night.

It turns out her concert at FedEx Field in Maryland was delayed by around two hours due to a storm rolling in.

Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order.



Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars.



Around 6:30 p.m. ET, the stadium posted on Twitter, “Due to lightning in the area, we are currently under a shelter in place order. Fans outside of gates and in the parking lots are asked to return to their cars. All fans inside of the stadium are asked to shelter in place under covered concourse areas and ramps until further notice.”

About two hours later FedEx Field gave the “all clear” and posted, “Fans may return to their seats.”

Videos on social media showed massive amounts of people huddled in the hallways of the venue to stay dry.

Once the worst was over, Queen Bey took the stage as the rain continued.