Director Len Wiseman, 50, and actress Cj Franco, 32, are getting married!

The shared the news with People magazine, revealing Len popped the question July 4 in Cabo San Lucas.

The couple was celebrating their eighth anniversary at Arbol at Las Ventanas when the “Underworld” director proposed.

Franco recalled, “He got down on his knee and said, ‘I know we’ve only known each other for a little while, so this may come as a shock.’ He proposed as fireworks began, which felt like they were just for us. I didn’t hear anything he said, but he looked really cute doing it!”

While the romantic evening included “swimming surrounded by candles and rose petals,” the night took a turn when Cj’s ring went missing in the pool!

“It was like a dream until I realized my ring was missing,” she said. “We put goggles on and spent the next half hour searching the bottom of the pool for lost treasure — as romantically as possible.”

The ring is extra special too, because Wiseman designed it with Cartier.

Franco shared some pics of her and Len on Instagram that appear to be from the getaway. She wrote in the caption, “I still get butterflies when you slide into my DMs.”