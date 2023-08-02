Taylor Swift Dishes Out $55M in Bonuses to Eras Tour Crew

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is treating her Eras tour crew to some huge bonuses!

People magazine sources confirmed that Swift dished out more than $55 million to everyone on the team, including dancers, sound technicians, caterers, and others.

The news comes after TMZ reported Taylor gave each of her truck drivers a $100,000 bonus during their stop in Santa Clara, California.

Swift kicked off the sold-out tour in Arizona in March, and is headed to L.A.’s SoFi stadium for more shows this week.

The shows have been hugely popular and a big draw for Swift’s famous fans. Celebs like Selena Gomez, Eddie Vedder, Millie Bobby Brown, Simu Liu, Blake Lively and more have attended so far. And there are sure to be more at her L.A. shows!

While the Eras tour has clearly been a crowd-pleaser, it got off to a rocky start.

Tickets went on sale in November, but sold out before they went on sale to the general public.

At the time, Ticketmaster announced it had to cancel due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”

A day later, Swift slammed the ticketing site for the snafu.

She wrote on Instagram, “It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. It’s really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

“I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could,” Swift went on. “It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

Swift was referencing fans who got tickets days before as part of pre-sale.

Taylor had partnered with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which allowed her diehard fans to get a special code giving them access to tickets early.

While some were able to score tickets, others were unsuccessful after being hit with error messages and glitches on the Ticketmaster site, which ended up crashing.