Getty Images

Taylor Swift is making headlines, thanks to a song rumored to be about her feud with Kanye West.

The star was on her Eras tour stop in Seattle when she surprised fans with a performance of her 2017 song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

Many believe the track, off her “Reputation” album, drops multiple references to her falling out with Kanye.

At the Seattle show, Swift let out a wild cackle after the line "'Cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," then tells the crowd, "I can't even say it with a straight face."

While the laugh and the line are part of the original recording, fans were delighted by her candid delivery at Lumen Field.

The friction between Taylor and Kanye started at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, when West ambushed Swift onstage as she accepted the award for Best Female Video.

At the time, Kanye told her, "I'mma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time.”

While the musicians patched things up, and Taylor presented Ye with the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 VMAs, the friendship didn’t last.

In 2016, West name-dropped Taylor in the song “Famous” with the lyric: "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous.”

Swift was upset, but Kanye and then wife Kim Kardashian claimed they gave Taylor a heads-up, and Kardashian posted video of Taylor and Kanye talking about the song on the phone. Swift, however, insisted she was only made aware of part of the lyrics.

Taylor posted on Instagram at the time, "Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened.”