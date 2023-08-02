‘Jersey Shore’s’ Snooki on Shutting Down Body-Shamers: ‘Not Okay’ (Exclusive)

“Extra” chatted with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the red carpet for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” They dished on how their friendship has evolved since becoming moms and how close their kids are. Nicole also spoke about recently shutting down online body-shamers in a gone-viral video.

“Our kids are truly best friends,” JWoww told “Extra.” “They fight like best friends. Like, one day they love each other, one day they’re crying. They call [Nicole] ‘aunt.’”

Nicole agreed, adding, “I feel like when we get the kids together, I’m like, ‘Jenni, pop open that wine. Come on, let’s enjoy ourselves.’ I feel like we’re still the same, but obviously we’re matured, we’re moms now, but we still like to have a good time.”

She continued, “Our kids are best friends, and I feel like that’s what we always wanted.”

As for how a Jersey family vacation is different from any other family vacation, JWoww says it’s all about the big group coming together!

“I think because they’re going with everybody, so it’s not like your core family, it’s all 20 or 25 people and all the different personalities, to kids running up and down the hall, the screaming, the antics, and drunkenness. We just we live our best life.”

She added, “We have great sitters, and the drunkenness occurs when they go to bed, so they’re sound asleep and then Mommy pops the bottle!”

“I was just so annoyed because it was happening on all of our posts, and then, like, I see it on other people’s posts. And it’s, like, 2023 now. We know what not to say,” she told “Extra.”

“I feel like it’s like more of a sensitive world. People know barriers, and we’re still talking about people being like, ‘Oh, did you gain 10 pounds? Or are you pregnant? It’s just not nice. It’s not okay.”