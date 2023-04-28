‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Angelina Pivarnick & Vinny Tortorella Are Engaged!

Getty Images

Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Tortorella are getting married!

Vinny popped the question during the April 27 episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

The couple was out to dinner with the cast when Vinny stood up to give a toast, telling the group, “Your friend Angelina, I love her. Since I met her, she’s been my best friend and more.”

He asked Pivarnick to join him and told her “I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something that I’ve learned since I met you is loving you is gonna be guaranteed for the rest of my life.”

Tortorella went on, “If there’s anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything — good, bad, little, big — I’ll always have your back. I know you’ll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else — together, as one.”

He then got down on one knee and proposed. She said yes!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino recorded the special moment on his phone, while Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio yelled, “We just met him yesterday!”

The other cast members, like Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guadagnino cheered during the proposal.

After the episode, Angelina posted the news on Twitter, writing, “OHHHH YES GUYS 💍💍💍💍💍💍#JSFamilyVacation.”

Just one day earlier, Angelina had celebrated her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

She confessed during the show, “If you would have told me that I would have my divorce party last night and now I’m engaged officially, I would tell you right now you’re full of dog s–t. But here I am, engaged, and I’m getting married again.”

Her co-stars were surprised too. Pauly D said, “You know she just burned her wedding dress yesterday! Now she’s gonna have to buy another one.”

JWoww dished in a confessional, “Holy f–king s–t. I’m speechless, I had no idea they were even this serious!”