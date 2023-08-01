Getty Images

“Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud, 25, tragically died on Monday, and now there are new details about his final days.

His family confirmed his death to TMZ and shared at the time that Cloud had “intensely struggled with this loss” of his father, adding, “The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

Now, the site reports that Angus’ dad Conor Hickey died on May 18 at just 65. Cloud’s mother Lisa shared on social media that he passed away following a “brief fight with cancer.”

She continued, "His cancer moved quickly which was devastating to all who loved him, but there is comfort in the fact that his pain wasn't prolonged."

DailyMail.com reports Angus and the family laid his father to rest in Ireland, and that the actor had just recently returned to the Oakland area to be with family.

On July 14, he posted a photo of his dad in a red hoodie and wrote, “Miss u breh.”

It was after his return to California that Cloud was spotted in the Bay Area.

In what is likely the final video of Angus, he looked happy at an album release party with friends just days before he died. Watch it here.

Cloud was found dead at an Oakland home, and according to TMZ it was his mother who called 911 to report a “possible overdose.”

During a 911 dispatch call posted by the site, one operator can be heard saying, "Her son has possibly overdosed, he doesn't have a pulse.” Later, another says, "It is going to be a DOA, possibly an overdose."

The Oakland Fire Department confirmed to "Extra" that they were alerted to “a medical emergency” on Monday. “Upon the arrival of Fire EMS personnel, the patient was determined to be already deceased. Per protocol, the body was left in the care of the police department and coroner."

The statement continued, "Cause of death is unknown."