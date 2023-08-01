Getty Images

Bebe Rexha and Keyan Safyari are officially over after she posted his alleged body-shaming text message a few weeks ago.

The singer confirmed the news at her London show on Friday, reports E! News.

According to the outlet, Rexha was introducing “Atmosphere” when she told the crowd, “Now I just went through a breakup, so I might get a little emotional, so you need to help me here.”

Later in the show, while singing “I Am,” a fan held up a sign that read, “You are enough.” Bebe responded, “You really are trying to make a bitch cry.”

Bebe and Keyan started dating in 2020, but fans speculated they broke up when Rexha shared the alleged screenshot of his text message.

Per TMZ, the Instagram Stories message said, in part, “I never said you weren’t beautiful and I never said I didn’t love you. In fact I said how beautiful you arena how much I love you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was… that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn’t happen and that it’s ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. Doesn’t mean you don’t love me.”

He added, “If you’re trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense… but it’s not the real reason. If you’re unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don’t see a future with us then that’s ok and that’s the reason. Don’t use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always fond you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what.”

Safyari encouraged her to write things down and seek therapy to help “get to the root of the problem.”

It was just weeks earlier that Bebe blasted fat shamers on Twitter.

I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!! — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023 @BebeRexha

She wrote at the time, “I know I got fat. I’m just so sick of people talking about it. NEXT!!!!!!”

The singer also pointed out, “Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc…”

Human beings go through weight fluctuations it’s life and you don’t know what people are going through. Meds, disease, etc… — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) June 23, 2023 @BebeRexha

Rexha suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and opened up about how it impacted her weight while on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”