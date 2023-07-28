Michelle Yeoh & Ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt Wed After 19-Year Engagement

Instagram

Michelle Yeoh, 60, and Jean Todt, 77, are married!

The Oscar winner and ex-Ferrari CEO said “I do” after a whopping 19-year engagement.

Ex-Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa spilled the wedding news on Instagram, revealing the nuptials took place in Geneva on Thursday.

Massa shared a photo of the wedding program. It said, “We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004. On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES,.”

The program continued, “Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Felipe included a carousel of photos. In one pic, he poses with the couple… and Yeoh’s Oscar from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”!

Yeoh wore two looks for her big day. In some pics she wore a white dress with a button-down top and long flowing tasseled skirt. In other photos she stuns a beige lace dress with a silk bodice with a gold adornment.

Massa wrote in the caption, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt& #michelleyeoh love you so much . ❤️❤️”

Yeoh had a lot to celebrate this year. It was just months ago that she made history at the Oscars, becoming the first Asian woman to win Best Actress. She was also the first woman of color to win Best Actress since Halle Berry more than 20 years ago.