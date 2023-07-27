Tori Kelly is on the mend after she was rushed to the hospital on Sunday.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported Kelly, 30, was hospitalized over the weekend in the ICU because of blood clots.

Now, Kelly is speaking out for the first time after a “scary few days.”

Tori wrote, “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

The star is set to drop her new album “Tori” on July 28, and told her fans, “Of course I’m heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!”

She closed with “I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

In the caption she wrote, “deuteronomy 31:8,” a Bible verse about the Lord being with you.

The New International Version of verse reads, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

Before Tori spoke out, her husband André Murillo shared an update on Instagram Stories. He wrote, “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

Insiders told TMZ the scary situation unfolded Sunday night while the “Nobody Love” singer was having dinner with friends in downtown L.A. Her heart reportedly started racing and she passed out “for a while.”

Her friends wanted the Grammy winner taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — not a hospital downtown — so they didn’t call an ambulance. Instead, they drove her to the hospital themselves.