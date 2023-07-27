Instagram

Bronny James, son of LeBron James and wife Savannah, is home after suffering a cardiac arrest earlier this week.

Cedars-Sinai Medical Group doctor Merije Chukumerije told TMZ in a statement that the 18-year-old was released from the hospital and his treatment was a success.

Chukumerije explained, "Although his workup will be ongoing we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

They physician added that the teen was "fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable" when he arrived at Cedars.

Earlier in the day, LeBron broke his silence on his son’s health.

James posted on Twitter, “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have or family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang”

Previously, sources told TMZ Sports that someone called 911 from USC’s Galen Center around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Emergency services rushed to the scene where Bronny was unconscious and took him to the hospital.

A family spokesperson later shared with the site, "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

The spokesperson went on, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."