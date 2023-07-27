Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster Engaged to Elon Musk’s Ex Talulah Riley

Getty Images

Elon Musk’s two-time ex-wife, Talulah Riley, is set to walk down the aisle again!

This time, though, it’s with English actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

The couple, who have been together for two years, announced their engagement Wednesday night on Twitter.

“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged,” wrote Talulah, 37, alongside a picture of herself and her new fiancé.

Brodie-Sangster, 33, and Riley currently reportedly reside together in the English countryside. Wednesday, the pair were spotted out at the prestigious Children Firehouse. Talulah was seen with a diamond ring on that finger as she left the London hot spot.

The couple first began dating when Thomas, who stole hearts as the 13-year-old Sam in the popular film “Love Actually,” co-starred with Talulah in Danny Boyle’s “Sex Pistols.”