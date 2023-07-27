Celebrity News July 27, 2023
Actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster Engaged to Elon Musk’s Ex Talulah Riley
Elon Musk’s two-time ex-wife, Talulah Riley, is set to walk down the aisle again!
This time, though, it’s with English actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.
The couple, who have been together for two years, announced their engagement Wednesday night on Twitter.
“Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged,” wrote Talulah, 37, alongside a picture of herself and her new fiancé.
Brodie-Sangster, 33, and Riley currently reportedly reside together in the English countryside. Wednesday, the pair were spotted out at the prestigious Children Firehouse. Talulah was seen with a diamond ring on that finger as she left the London hot spot.
The couple first began dating when Thomas, who stole hearts as the 13-year-old Sam in the popular film “Love Actually,” co-starred with Talulah in Danny Boyle’s “Sex Pistols.”
Previously Riley had been married to billionaire Elon Musk, whom she first wed in 2010. After divorcing in 2012, the two remarried one year later. They then broke up again in 2016.