Surprise! LaKeith Stanfield & Kasmere Trice Are Married with a New Baby

Getty Images

“Haunted Mansion” star LaKeith Stanfield has some happy news to share.

The actor just revealed to People magazine that he secretly married fiancée Kasmere Trice — and they have a new baby!

"We've manifested this beautiful family," he shared. "I want to spend the rest of my life with her."

Stanfield, who also has two daughters from previous relationships, had this to say about dad life: “There’s life before being a parent, and then there’s life being a parent. It completely changes.”

Kasmere added that seeing LaKeith as a dad to his girls gave her a glimpse at their future. “I’m really honored that I got to see the father in [him] before I was even having our baby,” she said.

For now the “Atlanta” alum and model are keeping details about their little one’s name and gender under wraps.

Kasmere, 29, explained, “We decided early on we wanted to protect our baby as much as we can for as long as possible.”

LaKeith added, “Being in the public eye can be something that’s amazing, but it can also be something that is very hard on you. There needs to be things that exist that are sacred and not for consumption for everybody.”

They decided to bring their “family forward” now so they could tell their own “story” and “inspire others.”

The couple, who announced their engagement back in December, shared a little about their love story with People.

They met in Canada while LaKeith was there for work. He said it started with “just feeling each other out, like, ‘Maybe this will be a cool friend.’”

He went on, “As love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere. I’m working on my music, writing and writing, and then this person who I was seemingly writing about pops up in my life. It was strange.”