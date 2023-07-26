Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles Files for Divorce from Richard Lawson

Getty Images

Tina Knowles, 69, and Richard Lawson, 76, are over after eight years of marriage, reports TMZ.

Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, filed for divorce in L.A. on Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Tuesday.

According to TMZ, she asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Richard.

Tina, real name Celestine, also wants to restore her last name to Knowles. She changed it to Lawson after marrying Richard.