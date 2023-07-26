Celebrity News July 26, 2023
Beyoncé’s Mother Tina Knowles Files for Divorce from Richard Lawson
Tina Knowles, 69, and Richard Lawson, 76, are over after eight years of marriage, reports TMZ.
Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, filed for divorce in L.A. on Wednesday citing irreconcilable differences. She listed their separation date as Tuesday.
According to TMZ, she asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Richard.
Tina, real name Celestine, also wants to restore her last name to Knowles. She changed it to Lawson after marrying Richard.
The couple wed in April 2015. This was her second marriage. Tina was previously married to Matthew Knowles, father of Beyoncé and her sister Solange.