LeBron James’ Son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest at Basketball Workout

LeBron James’ son Bronny, 18, suffered a medical emergency during basketball practice in L.A. yesterday, TMZ Sports reports.

A family spokesperson tells the site, "Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

The spokesperson went on, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

Sources told TMZ Sports that someone called 911 from USC’s Galen Center around 9:30 a.m. on Monday. Emergency services rushed to the scenek where Bronny was unconscious and took him to the hospital.