Gigi Hadid Arrested in Cayman Islands After Marijuana Found in Her Bags

Getty Images

Gigi Hadid has been arrested after marijuana was found in her bags upon her arrival to the Cayman Islands on July 10, according to TMZ.

Hadid has been charged with pot possession and drug paraphernalia.

After arriving at Owen Roberts International Airport via private jet, Gigi went through customs with her belongings, where Customs & Border Control agents scanned her bags. TMZ reports the agents also searched the model’s luggage by hand. They found a small quantity of weed along with smoking utensils.

Gigi and the friend traveling with her were arrested on charges of possessing marijuana and importation of utensils to smoke cannabis.