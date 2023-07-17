Daniel Radcliffe Says Baby Boy Is Smiling & Giggling: ‘It’s Awesome’ (Exclusive)

First-time dad Daniel Radcliffe is finally getting some sleep after the birth of his son in April. “Extra” sat down with the new dad before the SAG-AFTRA strike to talk about fatherhood and Season 4 of his hit anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers.”

“He’s very cute,” Daniel said about his newborn. “We’ve moved into a less screaming phase and he’s now giving us little smiles and giggling.”

“It’s been a crazy few months, as anyone who’s been through parenthood would attest. But it’s also the literal best thing that’s ever happened, so it’s great. I feel very lucky to be able to have this time with him. It’s awesome.”

Also awesome is the return of "Miracle Workers,” a comedy series all about love and marriage in a post-apocalyptic town.

“[It’s] very, very silly and very, very twisted, but it’s this gigantic heart as well, which is, that’s the thing, the balance of those things is why I love it so much.”

Radcliffe’s co-star Steve Buscemi agrees.

“And also, that it seems like in each of the seasons, you’re introduced to these characters who are really different from each other, but then there’s something that they all have to come together to do to make the world a better place. Sometimes literally to save the world. So, it’s just really nice,” Buscemi explained.

“Like Dan said, it has a lot of heart and yes there’s a lot of silliness, but the writing is so funny, and we all get to play a different role each year.”

Daniel plays a wasteland warrior, while Steve is the wealthy junk trader Morris.