Daniel Radcliffe & Erin Darke Expecting 1st Child!

Getty Images

"Harry Potter" is about to experience the magic of fatherhood!

Daniel Radcliffe, 33, and longtime love Erin Darke, 38, have confirmed to Us Weekly that they are expecting their first child.

The news comes one day after images showed Darke sporting a baby bump while out and about with Radcliffe in NYC.

The two met 10 years ago shooting "Kill Your Darlings," a film in which they share a brief scene. They have been dating ever since.