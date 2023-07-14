Getty Images

Fran Drescher, who was elected SAG-AFTRA president in late 2021, became the voice of Hollywood Thursday when she delivered a powerful speech that went viral explaining SAG-AFTRA’s decision to strike.

In her remarks, the actress went after “big business, who care more about Wall Street than you and your family.”

“This is a moment of history that is a moment of truth,” Drescher declared as she announced the first TV and film strike in 43 years.

Fans were quick to remember a 1994 episode of her hit sitcom “The Nanny,” in which Fran’s character refuses to a cross a picket line of busboys striking outside the hotel where Mr. Sheffield is holding a party for his latest Broadway show.

After a newspaper photographer sees Mr. Sheffield try to pull his nanny across the picket line, the two end becoming the faces of the movement, with Drescher’s character defending the labor side, and Mr. Sheffield siding with the CEOs.

In the end, the nanny and Mr. Sheffield are interviewed by special guest star Sally Jesse Raphael, causing the strike to gain widespread attention, eventually leading the hotel to reach a settlement with the busboys.

Time will tell if all the media attention this current strike is drawing will put more pressure on the studios to settle with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, who were last on strike at the same time in 1960.

With the fall film festival season rapidly approaching, doubts are looming as to whether or not they will actually be able to take place, now that the actors have joined the writers in striking.

As one studio executive bluntly told Variety, “Fall festivals are f**ked.”

“You can’t premiere movies anywhere without your stars. No stars, no movie,” the executive added.

Telluride, Venice, Toronto, and New York all boast film fests known for showcasing Oscar contenders.