Chris Paul Talks New Memoir & Lessons from His Grandfather (Exclusive)

Getty

Call him CP3 or “the Point God,” or just call Chris Paul an NBA legend. The former Phoenix Suns player is turning a new page in both his professional and personal life. In addition to recently having been traded to the Golden State Warriors, Chris is releasing a new memoir called “Sixty-One” — a powerful and poignant tribute to his late grandfather.

The Hall of Famer spoke with “Extra’s” Billy Bush about the significance of the number 61.

“Your grandfather [was] taken at that age. You had a game after his death that netted 61 points,” Billy said.

“November 14, I signed my letter of intent to go to Wake Forest and that night me and my granddad went to go see Wake Forest play. And the very next day — November 15 — he was murdered. And that was tough,” Paul shared. “Four days later, November 19, was his funeral, and November 20 was the first game of my senior year. And so, I scored 61 points in that game. I had 59, I drove, hit a floater, got fouled which gave me 61 points and I went to the free throw line and threw the ball out of bounds.”

Asked what inspired the tribute to his grandfather, Chris says it was gratitude for everything he taught him.

“At 38 now, I really appreciate all the things I learned. People always say, ‘What did he tell you?’ It wasn't necessarily always what he told me. It was more so what he showed me.”

He continued, “He showed us what work looked like, that nothing was going to be given to you. When we wanted new shoes to go play basketball — even though he had the money in his pocket he wouldn't give it to us. He'd be like, ‘You need $120? Come work in the service station for a week.’”

While Chris appreciates his grandfather’s discipline, he notes that his kids are growing up quite differently.

“My kids live a very abnormal life from me and my wife. That's the battle. That's the struggle.”

However, as the athlete tells “Extra,” there is one lesson from his grandfather that he has passed on to his kids.

“The value of family. My parents are here in New York. My brother's here. So that's the one thing that's always been a constant. “